Wintry weather for the first weekend of March

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for portions of southern Montana until 6pm Saturday/4am Sunday.

A WINTER STORM WATCH is in effect for portions of northeastern Montana from 5pm Saturday until 6pm Sunday.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for portions of western Montana from 5am/9am Saturday until 5pm Saturday/5am Sunday; for eastern portions of the Hi-Line from 5pm Saturday until 5am Sunday; and for the Rocky Mountain Front, the Highwoods, and the Little Belts from 9am/11am Saturday until 4am Sunday.

We are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight with a few scattered snow and rain showers around as a disturbance begins to approach our area. It is also going to be cool tonight as lows are going to be in the 20s and low 30s in most locations. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around tonight in some areas as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

For tomorrow, there are going to be areas of precipitation around, especially during the afternoon and evening, as a disturbance begins to pass through our area. This precipitation will be in the form of snow in a lot of locations, but some rain is possible initially in eastern portions of north-central Montana and in northeastern Montana. There are then going to be areas of snow around tomorrow night, especially before midnight and especially in locations east of I-15, as this disturbance begins to work its way out of our area. We are also going to have mostly cloudy to overcast skies tomorrow and tomorrow night.

On Sunday, we are going to have partly cloudy skies with areas of snow around in northeastern Montana and some scattered snow showers around in the rest of central and north-central Montana, generally during the afternoon/evening.

Between this evening and Sunday evening, a general coating to 4 inches of snow accumulation is expected in the lower elevations, with higher amounts possible in northeastern Montana. In the mountains, a general 2 to 6 inches of snow accumulation is expected through Sunday evening. This snow will create slippery road conditions, so please be careful when traveling.

We are also going to have a wide range of temperatures tomorrow as highs are going to range from the teens along the Rocky Mountain Front to the low 40s in eastern portions of north-central Montana and in northeastern Montana. There is also going to be a breeze around tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and this wind will be coming out of the north or east in most locations. It is then going to be chilly on Sunday as highs are going to be in the teens, 20s, and low 30s. Breezy conditions are also expected on Sunday, especially in locations east of I-15, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and this wind is going to be coming out of the northwest in most locations.

On Monday, we are going to have partly cloudy skies with a few scattered snow showers around, generally during the afternoon/evening and generally in the mountains. It is also going to be chilly and a little breezy on Monday as highs are going to be in the teens and 20s and sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

There are then going to be areas of snow around on Tuesday as another disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies and below average temperatures on Tuesday as highs are going to be in the teens and 20s.

On Wednesday, we are going to have partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of snow showers. Mostly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions are then expected on Thursday and Friday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. The temperatures are also going to warm back up over these three days as highs are going to be in the 20s and 30s on Wednesday; the 30s on Thursday; and the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s on Friday. It is also going to be breezy in some areas on these three days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.