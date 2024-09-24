Unseasonably warm this week as high temperatures approach records Wednesday

Despite being a few days into August, summer-like warmth is set to continue throughout the week, courtesy of a passing ridge of high pressure. Temperatures will be around 5-10° warmer than yesterday, with daytime highs reaching the low to mid 80s.

On Wednesday, the high pressure ridge will shift east, ushering in strong southerly winds that will push temperatures well into the 80s, and possibly even into the low 90s. Many areas could approach record high temperatures, with Great Falls’ record standing at 93° (2001).

A High Wind Watch is in effect for Liberty and Toole counties, as well as the Rocky Mountain Front, for Wednesday night and Thursday. A cold front will sweep through overnight, generating strong westerly winds across the plains lasting through Thursday afternoon. Some locations may see wind gusts exceeding 50 mph.

Following the cold front, temperatures will cool slightly, but will remain above average in the mid to upper 70s. The region is likely to stay mainly dry through the end of the month, although there is a possibility of a few showers accompanying a stronger cold front late Sunday into Monday. This upcoming weather pattern change will also bring temperatures closer to the seasonal average for this time of year.