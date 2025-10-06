The weekend storm has cleared out after dropping beneficial rain and the season’s first accumulating snow for many areas. Most clouds and precipitation cleared by Sunday evening, and clear skies prevailed overnight. This allowed temperatures to dip into the 10s, 20s, and 30s early Monday morning. Elk Park recorded the coldest temperature in the nation at 11 degrees.

Check out the forecast:

Warm and beautiful fall weather ahead for the workweek- Monday, October 6

Monday will be the coolest day of the week. Highs across central and eastern Montana will reach the mid to upper 50s and lower 60s. High pressure builds in from the southwest keeping our skies nice and clear throughout the day.

Temperatures will continue to climb Tuesday and Wednesday as high pressure strengthens over the region, bringing highs in the upper 60s and 70s. On Thursday, temperatures will dip back into the 60s. Overall, this warm and dry weather trend will persist through the end of the workweek.

Looking ahead, another storm system is expected to impact the region this weekend. A low pressure system will move inland from the Pacific, arriving in Montana late Saturday night into Sunday morning. Saturday will remain warm, with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s in central Montana and mid to upper 70s in eastern Montana. However, Sunday will be quite chilly, with high temperatures falling into the upper 30s and 40s in central Montana, and the upper 40s to lower 50s in eastern Montana. Rain showers are likely Saturday evening, followed by mountain snow and decreasing snow levels overnight into Sunday.

