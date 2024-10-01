Warm and windy weather for first day of October

After a chilly fall feel the last few mornings, a strong downslope wind has warmed temperatures into the upper 40s and lower 50s Tuesday morning. The wind will increase throughout the morning and temperatures are expected to climb back above average, reaching the low to mid 70s. Gusty winds will be around throughout most of the day, with wind gusts exceeding 40mph across the plains and surpassing 50mph for the Rocky Mountain Front.

A weak disturbance will trek across the area tomorrow, bringing with it a return to more seasonable temperatures. Wednesday and Thursday will see breezy conditions with highs in the low to mid 60s. Expect chilly mornings to make a comeback, with patchy frost possible on both Wednesday and Thursday. Spotty rain showers are possible throughout the day on Wednesday, particularly for the Hi-Line.

As we wrap up the work week, temperatures will rebound, approaching 80° on Friday as an upper-level ridge builds over the West. However, a cold front will sweep through Friday night, bringing another round of strong wind gusts that could reach up to 60mph for typically windy areas. Following this front, temperatures will drop into the lower 70s on Saturday but temperatures will warm back up into the mid and upper 70s by Sunday and into the following week.