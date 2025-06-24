Warmer weather ahead across Montana

A sunny, gorgeous Tuesday ahead of us as temperatures heat up into the upper 70s and lower 80s. A very isolated thunderstorm is possible in eastern Montana.

It gets a touch warmer for Wednesday with temperatures into the low to mid 80s for most towns and cities. There's a better chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm, but still most of the day will stay dry. The wind kicks up a north for the Rocky Mountain Front, with speeds between 10 and 25 mph.

There is a better chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms on Thursday and Friday. as a disturbance moves across the region. The temperatures for the end of the workweek will cool into the 70s. It will be breezier on Thursday and Friday, with wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.

The upcoming weekend is going to be fantastic as an upper-level ridge amplifies over Montana. Temperatures won't be too hot or too cool, with highs in the upper 70s and 80s. A very isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon and evening on Saturday.

As we close out June next week, temperatures start to heat up as highs will get into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Sunshine and mainly dry conditions are anticipated to start July.

