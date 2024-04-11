Warming temperature highs going into this weekend

Happy Thursday!

Today skies will be partly cloudy with increasing clouds during the afternoon and evening. Temperatures start to warm up due to an upper-level ridge taking control of Montana’s weather. High’s will be in the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s. Conditions will also be a little breezy with sustained wind speeds between 5 and 20 mph.

Friday will have partly cloudy skies with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms around, especially during the evening hours in central Montana. Temperatures continue to warm with highs in the mid to upper 60s and low 70s. It will be breezy along the Rocky Mountain Front, in central Montana, and in northeastern Montana with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.

This weekend skies will be partly to mostly sunny with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms around. Conditions will be breezy on Saturday with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph. Sunday wind speeds will be a little less breezy with sustained wind speeds between 5 and 20 mph. Temperatures however will still be warm with highs in the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s.

Monday will have partly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms, generally during the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be cooler with highs in the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s. Conditions will be breezy with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph.

Tuesday skies will be mostly cloudy with areas of snow and rain around. Temperatures will be a lot colder with highs in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s. Gusty winds will be around as well with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 30 mph.

Wednesday will have mostly cloudy to overcast skies with scattered areas of snow around, especially during the morning. Chilly temperatures and gusty winds will also be around. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 30 mph.