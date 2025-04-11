Weekend storm brings gusty winds and a little snow

MTN News

We're warming up again ahead of an approaching cold front, with highs climbing into the mid to upper 60s and lower 70s in central Montana, and low to mid 70s in eastern Montana. Increasing clouds and wind as the front moves through today.

MTN News

MTN News

A RED FLAG WARNING is in effect for most of Phillips County and Valley County from 12 PM to 8 PM Friday. A LAKE WIND ADVISORY is also in effect for Fort Peck Lake during the same timeframe.

Tonight, we can expect a few scattered rain and mountain snow showers as a larger storm system begins to move into the area. While scattered rain and snow showers will occur on Saturday, most of the day is going to be dry. Daytime highs will be cooler, ranging from the mid to upper 50s to lower 60s. On Sunday morning, more widespread snow, potentially mixed with rain showers in lower elevations, will move in as the center of the storm passes through, with snow levels dropping to lower elevations. Daytime highs on Sunday will struggle to get out of the 40s.

MTN News

MTN News

Across the plains, precipitation amounts will generally remain below a quarter of an inch in central Montana. However, some areas in Fergus County and eastern Montana could see amounts between 0.5 and 0.75 inches. In lower elevations, light snow accumulations of up to one or two inches are possible, but most locations will likely receive little to no snow accumulation. Areas near the mountains, including along U.S. 87/MT-200 from Belt to Lewistown, could see up to 5 inches of snow. The mountains may receive up to a foot of snow, leading to slick roads and low visibility in the mountains and over mountain passes.

MTN News

Then, beautiful spring weather will return next week, with mostly sunny skies and predominantly dry conditions as an upper-level ridge builds back into the area. Temperatures are expected to warm from the 50s and 60s on Monday into the 60s and 70s on Tuesday.

MTN News

MTN News

MTN News

MTN News