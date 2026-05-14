Truly a wild 24 hours of weather in Montana that made national headlines. For a full recap of Wednesday’s severe weather, click here.

Thursday Morning Forecast:

Wicked winds continue as temperatures cool down- Thursday, May 14

Rain will continue through the morning along the Hi-Line, followed by decreasing clouds and more sunshine for most areas this afternoon and evening. Some rain and mountain snow will linger near the Continental Divide and into Glacier National Park.

MTN News

MTN News

Strong westerly winds continue, sustained at 20–40 mph with gusts up to 50–60+ mph. Daytime highs will be much cooler, mainly in the upper 50s and 60s.

The strongest wind gusts will occur this morning west of I-15 and this afternoon east of I-15. Areas of blowing dust are also possible. Winds should ease somewhat tonight, but breezy conditions will continue over the next couple of days.

Friday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s and 60s. Aside from isolated showers along the Hi-Line, conditions will stay dry.

Rain and mountain snow return to areas near the Continental Divide and Glacier National Park Friday night into Saturday.

Another cool system moves into the state this weekend, bringing additional showers and continued cool, blustery conditions. Highs will be in the 50s and low 60s on Saturday before cooling into the 40s and low 50s by Sunday.

More widespread showers are expected Sunday, with some wet snow mixing in down to the lower elevations. While accumulation is not anticipated outside of the mountains, a light coating is possible if the heavier snow falls overnight.

A slow warm up begins next week, but frosty mornings are likely from Sunday into early next week, with even the potential for a freeze in some areas.

MTN News

MTN News

MTN News

MTN News