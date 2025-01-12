Winter Storm hits parts of central Montana

CENTRAL MONTANA — Thousands of people are affected by a winter weather event spanning several counties in central Montana.

Travel along US Highway 87 is nearly impossible with drivers reporting whiteout conditions.

Lewistown police and Fergus County Sheriff’s Office issued travel warnings between Lewistown and Grass Range.

Their post on Facebook urges people to stay inside and not travel due to their inability to keep up with high call volumes.

The Judith Basin County Sheriff’s Office shut down the highway altogether. In some areas, as much as two feet of snow drifts reported. Viewer accounts ranged from 1-2 feet.

In Cascade County, near the Armington Junction, a portion of US 87 shut down after multiple cars and semi trucks were involved in slipping accidents. The affected area between Armington and Stanford.

Meanwhile at ski resorts, Showdown reporting they were expecting 11 inches on Saturday, with 6 inches reported as of Saturday morning. BearPaw Ski Bowl, who were excited for their opening weekend, were forced into closing after 18 inches of snow fell. Excited skiers became stuck on their way up to access the lifts. The resort says it is closed indefinitely and playing the situation by ear.

Travel should be assumed a hazard at this point. Especially limit travel around the Highwoods, Little Belts and Snowies. Limit travel in Lewistown and Judith Basin County as well.

