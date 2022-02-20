Winter Storm Warnings in effect for portions of central Montana

The set-up An arctic cold front moves across the state tonight into the early hours of Sunday morning. Temperatures plummet and snow develops in wake of the cold front. A secondary cold front moves southward Sunday afternoon and evening allowing temperatures to plummet even further as well as keeping snow showers in the picture throughout the day on Monday. Snow showers will become widely scattered throughout Monday afternoon, with mainly mountain locations holding on to snow showers. A frigid airmass will remain in place through Wednesday followed by slowly moderating temperatures through the end of the work week.

Saturday night: Rain and snow showers begin to develop from north to south. The initial cold front moves through from midnight-3am allowing for a brief uptick in winds and temperatures begin to plummet. Temperatures will fall into the 10s and 20s. Any rain quickly changes to snow. Wind begins to calm once the front moves through.

Sunday: The day will begin in the 10s and 20s but temperatures will fall to the single digits by dinnertime. Periods of light to moderate snow throughout the day with snow generally accumulating 2-4 inches in lower elevations. Overnight temperatures will fall to 5 to -10 degrees with wind chills as low as -30. Snow will taper to scattered snow showers overnight.

Presidents' Day: Scattered snow showers, becoming confined to the mountains during the afternoon and evening. A few peaks of sun before sunset. High temperatures -5 to 5 degrees with overnight lows -10 to -25. Wind chills during the overnight could fall as low as 40.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with widely scattered snow showers. Frigid. High temperatures 0 to -15 with wind chills as low as -40 throughout the day. Overnight lows -15 to -30.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and cold. High temperatures 5 to 15 degrees. Overnight lows 5 to -5.

Thursday: Partly cloudy. High temperatures in the low to mid 20s. Overnight lows in the single digits with increasing cloud cover.

Friday: Mostly sunny skies. High temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies. High temperatures on either side of 40 degrees.