Winter weather alerts for a lot of Montana to begin February

WINTER WEATHER ALERTS are in effect for a lot of western and central Montana for the next several days as multiple rounds of snow are forecasted. Expect these alerts to be extended in time and areal coverage by the National Weather Service within the next day or two.

A mixture of rain, freezing rain, and snow will impact locations along and west of the Continental Divide tonight and tomorrow. East of the Divide, there will be a few rain, freezing rain, and snow showers around tonight. Snow showers (possibly mixing with rain at times) are then likely tomorrow around Helena, in/around the mountains in central Montana, and along the Rocky Mountain Front. A few snow squalls are also possible tomorrow.

Gusty to strong winds are also expected tonight and tomorrow, and this wind will cause there to be areas of reduced visibility as well as blowing and drifting snow. In the Glacier National Park area, including over Marias Pass, blizzard conditions are expected tonight and tomorrow as winds are going to be gusting as high as 75 mph.

On Sunday, snow will become more widespread from south to north as the day goes on, with the steadiest and most widespread snow in southern Montana. Widespread snow is then likely from Sunday night through Tuesday night throughout much of Montana, with the snow tapering off from west to east as we go through Wednesday. We are also going to have falling temperatures on Sunday, with bitter cold temperatures (highs in the -0s, 0s, and 10s) early next week.

Be prepared for difficult travel throughout a lot of the state from this weekend through the middle of next week. At times, travel may even be impossible, especially at and above mountain pass level.

In the lower elevations, the highest snow amounts (8-16+") will be in southern and central Montana, with lower snow amounts (4-10") in northern Montana, especially along the Hi-Line. In the mountains, over 6" of snow is likely, with many mountain ranges receiving one to three feet of snow.

