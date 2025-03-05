1 dead, several injured in two-vehicle crash in Yellowstone County

GREAT FALLS — A man died and several people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Yellowstone County on Sunday, March 2, 2025.

The Montana Highway Patrol said in a report released Wednesday that the crash happened at 10:14 a.m. at the intersection of South 72nd Street West and Neibauer Road between Billings and Laurel.

The collision involved a Nissan Sentra and a Hummer H2.

The MHP report states:

The Nissan was westbound on Neibauer Road and came to a stop at the intersection of 72nd Street West and Neibauer Road. Northbound and southbound traffic are a through street. The Nissan went through the intersection and the Hummer crashed into the Nissan. Both vehicles came to rest on the northwest side of Neibauer Road.

A 56-year-old man who was a passenger in the Nissan died; his name has not been released.

The 16-year old female driver of the Nissan was injured, as was a 56-year-old female passenger; the nature and severity of their injuries has not been disclosed.

None of the four people in the northbound Hummer were critically injured.

All occupants in both vehicles were wearing seatbelts, according to the MHP; impaired driving is not suspected as a factor in the crash.