You can now get a Swiss Miss hot cocoa-scented candle in a mug

Iconic hot chocolate brand Swiss Miss is releasing something completely new this holiday season: a hot-cocoa scented candle!

The new Swiss Miss Hot Cocoa candle comes in a Swiss Miss mug and looks just like a cup of cocoa, complete with (non-edible) mini marshmallows. The brand says the candle smells like chocolate and vanilla when first lit, cream and hazelnut when it reaches the middle and sugar and praline at the base.

The candle is made by hand with natural soy wax, is cruelty free and has 60 or more hours of burn time. It is available online now for $36 for a limited time, while supplies last.

They come from specialty candle maker Ryan Porter, which has collaborated with other beloved brands in the past to create unusual candle scents, like Vlasic pickle-scented candles poured into traditional pickle jars.

These candles tend to sell out quickly. But if the Swiss Miss candle disappears before you can grab one, Bath & Body Works has a Hot Cocoa & Cream candle that seems quite similar.

The Bath & Body Works candle is priced at $24.95 and has fragrance notes of milk chocolate, fresh steamed milk and mini marshmallows. The brand says it smells like “a mug of sweet, creamy hot chocolate.”

You can also find some homemade hot chocolate candles on Etsy, like this one for $28 or this adorable mug of cocoa that is topped with a mini gingerbread man and Christmas-colored sprinkles.

What scent do you love filling your house with during the holidays?

