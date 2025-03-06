GREAT FALLS — In the video below, Paul Sanchez has a preview of a pyrography workshop that will be held in Great Falls on Saturday, March 8, 2025:

Art Up Montana will host a pyrography workshop in Great Falls

The event is hosted by Art Up Montana, and will be at 525 Central Avenue (Times Square Building) from 2pm to 4pm. Cost is $5 per person.

Art Up Montana says:

Get ready to explore the fascinating art of pyrography – the art of burning designs into wood – with a special workshop led by experienced pyrographer, Jean Bouick. This two-hour workshop is the perfect opportunity to learn the basics of pyrography or to refine your existing skills. Whether you're a complete beginner eager to try your hand at this unique art form or a seasoned practitioner looking to learn new techniques and refresh your skills, Jean's expertise will guide you through the process. Pyrography, also known as wood burning, allows you to create stunning and intricate designs on wooden surfaces using a heated tool. From landscapes and portraits to abstract patterns and personalized gifts, the possibilities are truly endless.

Click here for more information.

