Bank donates to several Great Falls non-profit agencies

First Interstate Bank in Great Falls recently made several donations to organizations in Cascade County.

The beneficiaries were Toby's House Crisis Nursery, the Maclean-Cameron Animal Adoption Center, Shop With A Cop, and Shop With A Sheriff.

A total of $1,423 was donated to each non-profit agency.

The money was raised through the bank's Employee Jean Day Fund.

Employees donate $10 each month in order to wear jeans to work every Friday. The money is pooled and added to a fund which is matched by the bank.

The non-profits were selected by bank employees.

Bank spokesman Kevin Eckhardt explained, "We desire the bank to be a community bank, as well as support the community through different nonprofits. I think we've given $77 million since since 1990, just the whole bank through donations. And the bank is very supportive of employees getting out not only just jean money, but volunteering."

Questions or comments about this article? Click here to contact Owen .

TRENDING

