WINIFRED — Tucked along the Missouri River, the newly-designated Judith Landing State Park holds a rich past—though many Montanans may not even know it exists. That could soon change.

“Despite the history of these buildings behind me and the National Historic Placards, most people in the state probably don’t know what these buildings are,” I said from the park. “But there’s now a chance to change that.”

Take a look at the new state park:

Judith Landing State Park: new state park solicits public input

Last year, Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks (FWP) officially acquired Judith Landing as a state park, adding another jewel to the Montana State Park system.

It's located about 50 miles north of Lewistown; this hidden gem is 109 acres, situated at the confluence of the Judith and Missouri rivers.

“There is a lot of significant heritage value and some wonderful wildlife and scenery in that area,” said Cannon Colegrove, Recreation Manager for FWP. “It’s going to be a great addition.”

Though new as a state park, the Judith Landing area has a deep history—from steamboat traffic along the river to being home to Montana’s first military post. It also carries important Indigenous heritage.

MTN News Judith Landing State Park site

FWP is actively seeking community input to guide future improvements and development at the park. “We really value that input in our development plans and ongoing management,” Colegrove explained.

To that end, FWP will host four public meetings between May 13 and May 20 in surrounding communities:

Big Sandy – May 13, at the Public Library

Winifred – May 15, at the Winifred Public School

Lewistown – May 19, at the Yogo Inn

Fort Benton – May 20, at the Missouri Breaks Interpretive Center

All meetings will run from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

“These meetings will be an opportunity for the community to share their ideas with Fish, Wildlife & Parks,” said Colegrove. “It’s all about shaping the future of Judith Landing State Park together.”

As one of Montana’s newest state parks, Judith Landing offers both an opportunity to preserve history and to create a lasting outdoor experience for future generations.