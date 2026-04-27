GREAT FALLS — Pet Paw-See in Great Falls presents adoptable Pets Of The Week: Benny and ABBA!



This little guy isn’t just any foster—he’s number 100 for his particular foster family. So of course, he needed a name to match something pretty special. Meet Benjamin (like the hundred-dollar bill)… but you can call him Benny.

At just around six weeks old, this tiny boy is already melting hearts. With his soft, creamy coat and those flame-point markings, we’re pretty sure he has a little Siamese sparkle in him.

Benny is just beginning his journey here, and while we’re still getting to know his personality, we already know this—he represents 100 chances, 100 lives, 100 stories… and every single one has mattered.

We’re so excited to see who Benny becomes and to share his journey with all of you!



ABBA is a precious tabby with a heart of gold. Her thunderous purr is matched only by her expressive voice. Her adorable, orange-tinted nose and gorgeous spotted and striped markings, and hypnotic green eyes make her truly one of a kind.

ABBA’s transformation is nothing short of a miracle. She began life as a feral cat, living on her own and subjected to extreme weather, hungry predators, malnutrition, and countless other hardships. She eventually sought refuge in a random basement, where she was found frightened and hungry. At four months old, there was some skepticism about whether or not she could be tamed, but miracles do happen!

This little wonder now loves people, rolling around demonstratively to get attention, playing catch with fuzzy balls, and using purrs and meows to communicate her happiness. ABBA might take a little time to adjust to a new environment after a rough start in life, but once she does, she will be everything a person could want in a cat.

ABBA would do extremely well with other cats, but dogs might be a bit much for her to tolerate. With a bit of patience and a lot of love, ABBA may just be the loyal companion you’ve been searching for.



For more information, click here to visit the Pet Paw-see website, or call 406-231-1132.