Bright Eyes Animal Shelter in Chouteau presents Adoptable Pets Of The Week: Dozer and River!

Dozer is a 6-year-old ball Black Mouth Cur mix ball of energy who's always ready to rumble! Whether he's making new friends with people or dogs, he's all about fun and adventure. Dozer's idea of a good time includes lots of playtime, and he'll happily zoom around the yard just make sure it's fenced, or he might take his joy rides a bit too far! While he's a social butterfly with dogs and humans, he's definitely not a fan of cats or small animals (he prefers his playmates a bit bigger). If you're looking for an active, fun-loving companion who'll keep you on your toes, Dozer's your guy!

River is a sweet young boy that gets along with children, cats, and most other dogs. He was attacked by a small dog at one point so that has him cautious of them. He is a boy looking for adventure with his tank full of energy. He could be your hiking buddy and loyal companion. He does have a sensitivity to chicken, it upsets his belly.

For more information, call 406-466-2100, visit 175 Highway 221 Choteau, or click here to visit the Bright Eyes Animal Shelter website.