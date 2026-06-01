The Great Falls Animal Shelter in Great Falls presents Adoptable Pets Of The Week: Minnie and Scruffy!

Minnie is a beautiful mixed-breed pup with a big personality, a bigger heart, and LOTS to say! This playful girl is always ready for fun — zooming around the yard, tossing toys, making friends, and chatting about her feelings like the silly superstar she is. Minnie would love an active family who can keep up with her adventures, enjoy her sweet cuddles, and appreciate her talkative charm. She’s not a fan of small critters like chickens but she’s all in for people, playtime, and love!

Scruffy isn’t looking for a home—he’s interviewing for one. At 7 years old, this grey gentleman with a white locket runs a tight ship. You’ll handle the schedule, deliver Temptation Treats on demand, and provide affection… strictly on his terms He’s bossy, charming, and secretly a softie who just wants his person. No other cats—Scruffy prefers to be the one and only in charge. Ready to work for your cat?

The Great Falls Animal Shelter is at 1010 25th Avenue NE. For more information, call 406-454-2276, or click here to visit the website.