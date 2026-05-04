The Dedman-Hokanson Animal Shelter in Fort Benton presents our adoptable Pets Of The Week: Foxy and Athena!

Foxy is a nine-year young sweetheart! We think she is a Pomeranian mix. Her fur is usually long, but she just had a summer haircut. Her owner went in a nursing home and she needs some new digs. She is good with cats and fearless around dogs. She loves belly rubs and has a diva personality!

Athena is is about six months old, sweet and smart! Plays fetch, and is very affectionate. We think she is a Pitt-Shepherd mix. Lots of energy boosts and naps.

For more information about adopting either of these two dogs, or any of the available pets, click here to visit their website.