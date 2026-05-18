PAWS Of Chinook presents Adoptable Pets Of The Week: Maple and Nelly!

Mother's Day may be over, but Moms are still on the grind every day. Like these two! #Nelly and #Maple have been exemplary mothers to their litters. We are fortunate that they are here teaching their pups all of the things that humans can't.

And they are available pending spay appointments. If you're a dog lover but over the puppy phase (🙋‍♀️), get yourself a gal pal in the form of a dog! 🥰

Nelly is in the 30-35 lb range. She is so much fun, loves to sit at my feet while I'm working, or follow me around to see what exciting adventure (like laundry) is next. No info on cats. She has done well with the dogs at the shelter and prefers the company of people, she loves kids!

Maple is in the 50 lb range and we are SO looking forward to her spay day. She has been churning out puppies for as long as she's been able to. That ends now! She has been a phenomenal example to every puppy at the shelter. She prefers finding a comfy spot in the shade. She comes in to check on me every now and then, LOVES a good brushing and is waiting for her best friend to come along and introduce her to self-care days and pup cups from the local coffee shop. 😍

For information about adopting, volunteering, fostering, or donating, you can contact PAWS of Chinook here or visit their website.