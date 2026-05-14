Obituary: Theresa Norman

Theresa Norman was born August 17, 1955, in Fort Benton, MT, to parents Bill and Doris Crockford. She was one of five siblings and grew up loving to sew, sing, and debate. After graduating high school, Theresa joined the Army during the Vietnam era and met her husband David Matthew Norman. He swept her off her feet and they were married for 45 years before he passed in 2019. They had six children who she loved very much. They lived in Colorado, Iowa, Washington and her favorite state Montana

Theresa had a beautiful voice and sang in church as a cantor for many years. She also enjoyed gardening and watching the flowers grow. Her favorite pastime was quilting, and she was very proud of her hand stitched quilts. She hoped to give one to every grandchild. She also liked to volunteer and was a member of the American Legion for many years until her health required her to step back. She enjoyed reading mysteries and watching movies and baseball. She was very devoted to being a Christian and loved to talk to Jesus. She was very funny and loved to play card games with her family in her parents’ cabin in Glacier Park.

She is survived by her children, Patrick Crockford (wife: Veronica), Chris Crockford (wife: Jennifer), Mary Pat Wiegand (husband: Brad), Michael Norman, Maggie Dawson (husband: Pat), and David Norman. She is also survived by several Grandchildren, Darian, Zoey, Jamie, Avery, Brett, Michelle, and Roman.

Theresa passed peacefully in her home in Great Falls, MT, on May 11, 2026. She will be greatly missed.

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