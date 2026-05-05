Prairie Oasis Animal Shelter in Shelby presents our Adoptable Pets Of The Week: Maya and Smokey!

Maya is a brown Shepherd mix. She is eight months old, spayed, and up to date on vaccinations. She does well with other dogs and loves to play. She’s a very busy girl that would do best in a home with no cats.

Smokey is a dark brown/black Shepherd mix. He’s around six years old and does well with other dogs. He still has lots of energy and love to give. A home with no cats would suit him best!

To adopt, call the shelter at 406-450-6388, visit the Prairie Oasis page, or send an email to prairieoasisanimalshelter@gmail.com.