GREAT FALLS — The non-profit Pet Paw-See is hosting its fourth annual Cinco de Meow Meow event on Saturday, April 25, 2026, to raise money for discarded and homeless cats in Great Falls.

The event will run from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the University of Providence. It features a silent auction, a 50-50 raffle, and a Mexican buffet.

Pet Paw-See is hosting annual 'Cinco de Meow Meow'

Since its inception in 2008, Pet Paw-See has been a staple in the community. The organization cares for cats and helps trap, spay/neuter, and release stray cats and kittens.

The non-profit is 100% run by volunteers who care for the animals in their own homes, often paying out of their own pockets.

Leslie Raynes, president of the organization, explained, “What we're doing is raising funds to be able to do all of this medical care. We don't have a building, we don't have any administrative costs. It's all volunteer-based or foster animals in our homes, unless we need to board them at the vet office, which is more medical funding.”

Tickets will be sold at the door. Admission is $20 for adults and $12 for children 10 and under.

Click here to learn more about the organization.