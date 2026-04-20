Bright Eyes Animal Shelter in Chouteau presents Adoptable Pets Of The Week: Waylon and Sequin!



Waylon is a sweet, friendly boy with a big heart and an even bigger love for playtime. At 5 years old, he’s the perfect mix of playful energy and grown-up charm. His favorite activity is chasing a ball, and he’ll happily spend all afternoon fetching and showing off his goofy side.

Waylon gets along well with people and enjoys making new friends. He’s still working on his leash manners, but with a little patience and consistent training, he’ll be a pro in no time.

If you’re looking for a fun, affectionate companion who’s always up for an adventure, Waylon might just be your perfect match!



Sequin “Quin” 10-Year-Old Black Labrador. Looking for Her Third Chance

Sequin, affectionately called Quin, is a 10-year-old black Labrador searching for a loving home after the recent passing of her owner. Despite the changes she’s experienced, Quin remains an active, playful, and well-mannered girl who truly enjoys being around her people.

Quin has great house manners and loves simple things like walks, playtime, and relaxing close to the people she trusts. She forms strong bonds with her person and is a very loyal companion once she feels safe and settled.

Because she prefers having the spotlight to herself, Quin would do best as the only dog in the home. Due to a difficult start early in life, she may have experienced abuse, so she can be a little cautious at first. With patience and kindness, however, she quickly shows her sweet and affectionate personality. She may be most comfortable bonding with a calm, patient woman who can give her the stability and understanding she deserves.

Quin has already been through a lot, but she still has so much love to give. She’s hoping to find a quiet, caring home where she can feel safe, loved, and part of a family again.

If you’re looking for a loyal companion and are willing to give Quin the fresh start she deserves, she may be the perfect match for you.



For more information, call 406-466-2100, visit 175 Highway 221 Choteau, or click here to visit the Bright Eyes Animal Shelter website.