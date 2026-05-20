'Bark In The Park' combines baseball, dogs, and support for shelter pets

The Great Falls Voyagers and Every Paw Counts are teaming up for "Bark In The Park," a special event during the Voyagers baseball game at Centene Stadium on May 23, 2026. The goal: raise money and awareness for shelter animals in need.

Jimmy Wyze, chair of Every Paw Counts, explains, “There was a need in Great Falls for the animal shelters and other agencies here. So, we felt that we could help them out financially, and in other ways.”

Quentin Shores reports - watch the video here:

Coming to Great Falls: "Bark in the Park"

Every year, thousands of animals enter Montana’s shelters, many due to abandonment, neglect, or abuse. According to the Humane Society, more than 13,000 cats and dogs are taken in by shelters across the state each year.

Community events like Bark in the Park help raise funds to keep these animals healthy and safe, and also draw attention to the urgent need for adoptions and support.

Max Able, Voyagers broadcaster, said, “Everyone loves baseball. I think everyone likes dogs. So come on out—support the Voyagers, bring your dog with you. As long as they have a leash and you can keep them under control and off the field, we'd love to have them.”

Staff say community support—whether through donations, volunteering, or adoption—makes a real difference in fighting neglect and giving animals a second chance.

“We are also bringing down our engraving machine,” said Laramie Smovir, operations manager at the Great Falls Animal Shelter. “Anybody who comes with their dog can stop by our table, get a little information, and get a free engraved name tag for their pup’s collar.”

While animal cruelty remains a problem in Montana—with more than 300 cases investigated across the state last year—events like Bark In The Park offer a way for the community to step up and help, one home and one pet at a time.

Dogs attending the game must remain leashed and under control at all times. Vaccination records are not required.

Water and relief areas will be available throughout the evening to help everyone enjoy a safe and fun night at the ballpark.

Tickets must be bought in advance at the Great Falls Animal Shelter (1010 25th Avenue NE) for proceeds to benefit Every Paw Counts and the City of Great Falls Animal Shelter.

The game begins at 6:30 p.m. at Centene Stadium (1015 25th Street North) in Great Falls. General admission tickets are $12, and dogs get in free.