This week’s Pawsitive Impact shifts the spotlight to animal control—the folks who don’t just wonder who let the dogs out, but who find them and help them get home. Animal Control officers play a vital role in keeping Great Falls safe for both residents and their pets.

“We handle all domestic animals. So, dogs, cats and bats,” explains Animal Control Officer Janelle Edgemon.

Quentin Shores reports - watch the video here:

Animal Control Officers Help Reunite and Protect Pets in Great Falls

With just two officers on the job, Animal Control has already handled over 500 calls this year and more than 2,300 last year, showing just how busy they are. These officers enforce city ordinances covering barking, leash laws, multiple pet permits, and more to help maintain peace and order in the community.

“There are ordinances pertaining to barking, leash laws, multiple permits, and many others,” Edgemon adds.

Animal Control is a branch of the Great Falls Police Department—separate from, but closely partnered with, the city animal shelter.

One recent example of their dedication: “We had a lady bring in a very small puppy that she had found abandoned and brought it to the shelter after hours.

Shelter staff was not quite available right then and there for it, so I took it home and fostered it for about a month until it was big enough to be adopted out again,” Edgemon shares.

Whenever a lost or stray pet is found, officers immediately check for tags or microchips—one of the fastest ways to reunite pets with their owners. “We do everything in our power to get it back to the owners as quick as possible,” says Edgemon.

If a pet’s owner can’t be found, the animal is taken to the shelter for care and, hopefully, adoption. Animal Control urges all pet owners to keep their animals identified and follow local rules to help keep both pets and people safe.



The Great Falls Police Department shared the following information recently:

Animal Control Officers Becker and Edgemon have handled 542 calls, so far this year, including these reports…



116 Animal at Large

26 Aggressive Animal

48 Animal Complaint

52 Contained Animal

24 Dead Animal

67 Animal Phone Call

33 Animal Welfare Check

ACOs interact with people a lot more than animals, here are a few examples…

Neighbor reported a dog on a chain and tangled in bushes. ACO noted “puppy was tangled in large shrubs, could not move, collar was tight.” ACO climbed into the shrub, untangled and reattached the tether. ACO had to leave a voicemail for the owner.

ACOs issued 35 citations for no vaccinations, 36 no city registration, having too many animals, and breeding without a permit, after finding 26 cats and 2 dogs inside a multi-family residence. The animals will remain in the home until the case is resolved in court.

Police officers investigating a report of someone shooting into an apartment building requested the assistance of ACOs for 2 dogs affiliated with the incident. ACOs impounded the dogs at the City of Great Falls Animal Shelter (GFAS) until they could be released.

ACO dispatched to pick-up a contained cat after a community member found the cat in the engine compartment of their car. The cat was checked in to the GFAS, where later the owner arrived to claim the cat and explained their kids let the cat out of the house. Owner received a warning for animal at large.

ACO dispatched to aid a large dog with its leg caught in a utility cable. The dog was crying and not able to get unstuck. The dog’s owner showed up as ACO arrived. The dog was untangled and appeared uninjured.

For several days, an ACO was working closely with several neighbors, attempting to capture a stray dog. Eventually, the ACO set a trap. The first day the dog did not go into the trap, so it was intentionally triggered to protect the dog from being trapped overnight. The next morning ACO activated the trap as soon as she came on shift. By the time she drove to the police station to do paperwork, a neighbor called to report the dog was safely in the trap. ACO transported the dog to the GFAS, where shelter staff are working to get the dog adoptable.

After a community member called to report 2 “massive” dogs were at large. ACO picked up 2 Irish Wolfhound type dogs and said they were very sweet. They were returned to their owner.

Overnight, police officers were dispatched to investigate two dogs left in a vehicle at a hotel. Officers were unable to determine who owned the vehicle and that it was too cold to leave them. While removing the dogs from the car, a police officer was bit. The dogs were checked into the GFAS, for safekeeping. The next morning the owner called 911 dispatchers to find the location of the dogs. An ACO started an investigation into the bite and the dog was placed under a 10-day quarantine. The dog passed the quarantine period without any signs of rabies and the owner updated the vaccinations for both dogs. The police officer has since returned to work.

A community member left a voicemail for ACOs, with a complaint that a neighbor’s dog defecates on their lawn every day. ACO responded and met with the complaining party (CP). The CP said they did not want to pursue the complaint, since they saw the neighbor outside that morning, picking up after the dog. CP will call back if it becomes a bigger issue.

ACO assisted School Resource Officers when they had to take a person into custody and found a cat inside the suspect’s vehicle. The cat was checked in to the GFAS for safekeeping, until a family member picked it up.

ACO assisted a police officer after a resident died. ACO picked up the deceased person’s cat and checked it into the GFAS. Cat was ultimately adopted into a new loving home.

ACO was dispatched to an incident and learned a person was walking their small dog (on a leash) when 3 large dogs came running up. The person yelled and kicked at the dogs while the owner of the 3 dogs yelled from across the street. The dogs continued to advance on the walker and their small dog when the walker used pepper spray to stop them. The dogs eventually returned to their owner. The walker was distraught and turned to go home when the owner of the three dogs ran after them asking what they did to the dogs. The walker said they had pepper sprayed the dogs. The owner took a photo of the spray and said it wasn’t for dogs. The walker said, "then don't let your dogs out", and "I'm not here to cause trouble, I'm just walking my dog" and walked away. The dog owner told the ACO they were taking their three dogs out of the house and to their vehicle, when they ran across the street, over to a person and their dog. The pepper spray story was relayed and the dog owner said the dogs are friendly and the walker had no reason to spray them. ACO encouraged the owner to think about the person walking their small dog when three large dogs come running at them and reminded the owner it is their responsibility to keep their dogs under control. ACO educated the owner of the citations they could receive but left the owner with a warning, since the walker requested no citations be issued.

ACO transported two cats and a macaw (bird) to the GFAS after their owner died. The cats will be ready for adoption soon and the macaw is being fostered by a former GFPD officer while it becomes available for adoption through a special rescue.

A passerby reported seeing a dog with duct tape around its mouth. ACO responded and found 2 dogs in the yard, one of which appeared to have duct tape around its mouth. ACO contacted the owner who demonstrated that the duct tape was actually around a mesh muzzle. They explained the muzzle is only worn when the dogs go outside because the one with the muzzle gets overexcited and bites at the other dog. The ACO inspected the taped muzzle and determined the tape did not impede the muzzle in any way and that the dog could still drink water. The owner said they put the tape on to extend the life of the muzzle, because the dog tries to scrape it off.

ACO flagged down while passing by Gibson Park. The person requested the ACO talk to another park goer who had their dog off leash. The dog owner admitted they removed the leash for a short time, while no other dogs were nearby. The dog owner reported several other people had their dogs off leash too and the ACO recommended they call and report that when they see it. As she was leaving, the ACO recalled speaking to the same person last year, about having a dog off leash.

A person called for a welfare check on their own dogs, after their live-in parent threatened to call. ACOs arrived to find six dogs living in very poor conditions inside the home. There was urine and feces throughout the house. So much feces the caller had it lodged between their bare toes as they walked through the house. The residents have since rehomed three of the pets and are working on cleaning the house.

ACO retrieved a bat and submitted it for rabies testing after a homeowner reported they caught the bat inside their home and placed it in a box on the porch, for the ACO to pick up.

ACO transported a dog to the GFAS after it was found inside a vehicle with its owner who had overdosed. There was concern the dog may have been exposed to Fentanyl. ACO called ahead and informed the shelter. Shelter staff took precautions to protect themselves while the dog was removed from the ACO truck and going through the intake process. The owner was transported to the hospital; their condition is not known.

