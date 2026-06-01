Dairy Queen in Fox Farm will be replaced by a new restaurant

GREAT FALLS – The Dairy Queen at 1651 Fox Farm Road is preparing to close, and it will be replaced by a new restaurant called Zesty Eatz.

Owner Steve Galloway says that the last day of operations for Dairy Queen will be Saturday, June 13, 2026, ending a 39-year run at that location.

Later in June, the new Zesty Eatz will open, featuring what Galloway calls “a unique blend of Mediterranean-inspired cuisine, comfort foods, specialty beverages, and desserts designed to provide families and customers with a fast, flavorful, and affordable dining experience.”

Among the menu items will be gyros, rice bowls, pita bread, hummus, grilled meats, fresh salads, pita chips, chicken strips, dirty sodas, refreshers, slushies, fruit smoothies, fruit yogurt cups, sorbet, baklava, cheesecake logs, donut holes, and lemon bars.

"Our goal is to bring something fresh and exciting to Great Falls," said Galloway. "We want Zesty Eatz to be a place where families, students, and working professionals can enjoy great food, unique drinks, and outstanding customer service in a welcoming atmosphere."

There is no word yet on the opening date; we will update you as we get more information.

MORE RESTAURANT NEWS

Pluto's Crawfish officially opened recently inside Stadium Sports Bar (1121 Fifth Street South); click here for details.

Dave's Hot Chicken opened in Great Falls on Friday, May 22; click here for details.

Chick-fil-A plans to open a Great Falls location, but there is no word yet on the date. The location is 711 10th Avenue South. They have several locations in Montana — in Kalispell, Missoula, Bozeman, and Billings. There are also plans in the works for Chick-fil-A restaurants in Butte and in Helena.