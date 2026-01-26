Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
K9 Care Montana works to help veterans, first responders, and children with autism

K9 Care Montana
K9 Care Montana, based in Livingston, works to provide canine companions to wounded veterans, first responders, and children challenged by autism.

Erik Johnson talked with founder David Riggs about how the organization helps people - watch the video:

The agency website states: "Our nation's wounded warriors have given their all to protect our freedoms and we at K9 Care Montana believe it is our turn to give them back their freedom. Every child challenged by autism has different obstacles in their daily lives. By providing them with service dogs it provides many different benefits that help them overcome those obstacles. A child that can connect with a dog can connect with the world."

For more information, click here to visit the website.

