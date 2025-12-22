Lewis & Clark Humane Society encourages people to adopt senior cats

If you’re still searching for the perfect Christmas companion, remember that it’s not just puppies and kittens that need homes. Plenty of older cats and dogs are looking for homes too.

Last Friday, the Lewis & Clark Humane Society offered free adoptions for several of their senior cats. Within hours, these cats found new homes thanks to the kindness and generosity of Montanans.

Erik Johnson reports - watch the video here:

Humane Society encourages people to adopt senior cats

The shelter environment can be stressful for any animal, but it’s especially challenging for senior cats. Often uprooted from the lives they’ve known for years and dealing with various health issues, these cats benefit from quick placement into loving homes.

The Humane Society works hard to ensure they spend as little time as possible in the shelter.

"Senior animals experience the shelter environment in a much more elevated and exacerbated way because their seniors," Cassidy Cook, the Director of Development and Communications at the Lewis & Clark Humane Society explains.

Cook emphasizes that there’s no one-size-fits-all home for senior cats. Many of the recently adopted seniors thrive in households with dogs, children, or other cats.

Because older cats tend to have well-established personalities, they often settle into new homes more smoothly than kittens, "They're already usually relatively calm - they really just want to snuggle, they want to sit in the sunshine, they want to hang out and just be chill. Actually, there's a lot of benefit to that, especially if you're new to pet ownership because it's such an easy transition."

One special story that came to mind was an older gentleman who came into the shelter and had his eyes set on one shy, anxious senior cat. The cat wasn't doing well in the shelter and the staff thought she'd have to be a barn cat. Once in her new home, the cat became comfortable and happy right away.

"Everyone I know who's taken the leap to adopt a senior pet would recommend doing it. Every single person I know. They will tell you, 'I've taken home kittens. I've taken home young cats. I love them. I love them all. But, there's something special about seniors," Cook explains.

It's important to remember that adopting a senior pet can come with some costs, particularly related to health care. Adopters are encouraged to get a thorough veterinary checkup to understand and be able to stay on top of potential health issues. Fortunately, many organizations offer assistance with veterinary expenses.

Cassidy recommends organizations like CareCredit for assistance with vet bills and local organizations like Foundation For Animals and Pad For Paws.