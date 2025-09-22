GREAT FALLS — Pet Paw-see presents our latest adoptable Pet Of The Week - Lisa, a sweet young “squitten.” This is a nickname for cats with legs that are a little wonky.

The scientific term is radial hypoplasia (underdeveloped radius bones) or foreleg micromelia (small forelegs) and related conditions known as radial aplasia (absent radius bones), or radial agenesis (failure of radius bones to form) that produces stunted forelegs.

These cats often sit on their rump resembling a squirrel. Thus, squirrel + kitten = squitten.

Pet Paw-see volunteers are at Petsmart at Holiday Village Mall in Great Falls most Saturdays from noon until 3pm featuring cats available for adoption. Foster parents are usually there with their foster cats/kittens to answer questions.

For more information, click here to visit the Pet Paw-see website, or call 406-231-1132.