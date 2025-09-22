Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
CommunityPawsitive Impact

Actions

Pet Of The Week: Lisa

Pet Of The Week: Lisa
Pet Paw-see
Pet Of The Week: Lisa
Pet Of The Week: Lisa
Posted
and last updated

GREAT FALLS — Pet Paw-see presents our latest adoptable Pet Of The Week - Lisa, a sweet young “squitten.” This is a nickname for cats with legs that are a little wonky.

The scientific term is radial hypoplasia (underdeveloped radius bones) or foreleg micromelia (small forelegs) and related conditions known as radial aplasia (absent radius bones), or radial agenesis (failure of radius bones to form) that produces stunted forelegs.

These cats often sit on their rump resembling a squirrel. Thus, squirrel + kitten = squitten.

Pet Paw-see volunteers are at Petsmart at Holiday Village Mall in Great Falls most Saturdays from noon until 3pm featuring cats available for adoption. Foster parents are usually there with their foster cats/kittens to answer questions.

For more information, click here to visit the Pet Paw-see website, or call 406-231-1132.

TRENDING
Charlie Kirk memorial held in Great Falls Six men plead guilty to poaching elk and deer What's up with the stuffed bears along Highway 89? Small plane crashes in Flathead County

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Contact Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App