Passenger dies in Flathead County crash; driver flees the scene

GREAT FALLS — A driver fled the scene of a deadly crash in Flathead County over the weekend, abandoning the passenger who died in the overturned vehicle, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

The crash happened on Saturday, December 20, 2025, when an unidentified driver traveling north on Buffalo Trail and Running Bison Lane near Somers failed to negotiate a left-hand curve and went off the road to the right.

The Chevrolet Silverado went down an embankment and overturned onto the passenger side before striking trees.

The crash was estimated to have occurred several hours before it was reported to authorities.

The 34-year old passenger, reported to be from Bozeman, died at the scene.

The Flathead County Sheriff's Office has identified him as 34-year old Tannon Hillis.

The driver fled the area, leaving Hillis behind.

At this point, there is no word on whether the driver has been identified.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports that alcohol, drugs, and speed are suspected factors in the fatal crash.

Responding agencies include the Somers Fire Department, Lakeside Quick Response Unit, Montana Highway Patrol, and the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office.

