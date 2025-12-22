Obituary: Dennis Wilbur Stampka

Dennis Wilbur Stampka, aged 68, of Great Falls, Montana, passed away Tuesday, December 16, 2025, at Benefis East.

Dennis was born on June 13, 1957, in Jamestown, North Dakota, to Ronny Berg and Charlene Bohl. He attended schools in Montana, graduating from Great Falls High School in 1971. He enlisted in the United States Marine Corp in 1977 as a rifleman.

He worked most of his life as a welder, fabricator, truck driver, and equipment operator, retiring in 2018.

His greatest enjoyment in life was family and friends. He loved to have everyone together for holidays, birthdays, and barbecues, where he always took many photos and home videos.

His pastimes included music, playing guitar, watching NASCAR, and rooting for his favorite football teams.

He was most proud of his son, Brody, and grandchildren, Landon, Paisley, and Mavrick.

He is survived by his son, Brody; grandchildren, Landon, Paisley, and Mavrick; brothers, Doug, Marty, Jim, and Rich; sisters, Debbie, Lorie, and Alayne; stepson Jeremy; and longtime friend Dawnette.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Charlene; father, Frank; and sister, Doreen.

A celebration of Dennis’ life will be held at a later date. Please email DennisStampkaCOL@gmail.com to receive updates and invitation details as they become available.

