The Dedman-Hokanson Animal Shelter in Fort Benton presents our adoptable Pets Of The Week: Aztec and Freya!

First is Aztec, he is going to be 3 years old next month and weight 55 pounds. He has been at the shelter since 7/25. He is fun, loving, rambunctious, smart, gentle, blonde, Husky mix - all wrapped up into a wonderful companion. Loves to run, learning to play catch, always happy and up for anything. Great to travel with, good with other dogs and kids, potty trained, and has a sweet disposition. A new owner must have a fenced in yard. He is vaccinated, neutered and ready for a an active human to be his best friend.

Next is Freya. A darling corgi / red heeler mix. She is loving to females and children, she will take a while to warm up to men, but will be well worth the effort, as she is a wonderful little girl! She 5 years old and has been at the shelter for 11 months. Freya is the most amazing at playing fetch! She could be on TV for her agility skills! She loves to go hiking. Great recall, listens and is going to a super companion for someone willing to get her through her insecurities. We absolutely love her.

For more information about adopting Aztec, Freya, or any of the available pets, click here to visit their website.