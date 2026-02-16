Bright Eyes Animal Shelter in Choteau presents Adoptable Pets Of The Week: Tira and Leila!

Tira is almost two years old and full of life. She plays well with other dogs, loves attention, and enjoys running and staying active. She’s smart, friendly, and eager to learn. Tira is still working on her manners, but with consistency and guidance she’ll thrive. She’s looking for an active home that can give her love, structure, and plenty of playtime.

Leila is a 7-year-old Border Collie mix with a gentle soul. She can be a little shy when first meeting new people, but once she feels safe, her eager-to-please nature really shines. Leila would do best in a home with older children or no children, where she can relax and settle in at her own pace. She's good with cats and would love a calm, understanding home where she can be someone’s loyal companion.

For more information, call 406-466-2100, visit 175 Highway 221 Choteau, or click here to visit the Bright Eyes Animal Shelter website.