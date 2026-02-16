The Great Falls Animal Shelter in Great Falls presents Adoptable Pets Of The Week: Skittles and Biscuit!

Skittles needs your help. After 165 days of waiting, this sweet girl is still hoping someone will see her and say “that’s my cat.” Skittles is young, gentle, and quietly loving—just waiting for the right heart to notice her. She may be shy at first, but once she feels safe, Skittles shows her love with soft head butts, constant purrs, and a happy request for chin, head, and neck scratches. She’s friendly, enjoys attention, and is a little chatty in the cutest way. At just under 7 pounds and almost 2 years old, she’s the perfect size to curl into a forever home.

Biscuit is a shy little sweetheart who blossoms the moment she feels safe. At first, she watches quietly with bashful eyes… then the purrs start. This chatty black beauty loves attention, leans into gentle pets, and melts hearts with her soft affection. At just over a year old, Biscuit is full of hopeful beginnings and Valentine’s Day wishes. She’s ready to trade shelter days for cozy nights, warm cuddles, and a forever love that chooses her. Could you be Biscuit’s happily-ever-after?

The Great Falls Animal Shelter is at 1010 25th Avenue NE. For more information, call 406-454-2276, or click here to visit the website.