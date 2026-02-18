Pawsitive Impact: Dan's Pet Food Pantry

When life feels overwhelming, it's often our pets who remind us of unconditional love and companionship. For the family of a beloved community member in Great Falls, this sentiment has inspired a tribute that continues to make a difference in the Great Falls community.

Daniel Mazzolini grew up in Great Falls and always had a dream of working with animals.

"Dan preferred animals over people," explained Nora Mazzolini, Dan's mom.

He started working at North 40, where people would bring in everything from their dogs to goats and miniature horses.

After Dan's passing in August 2023, his family decided to direct all donations and memorials to the city of Great Falls Animal Shelter to honor Dan's love for animals and what started as a tribute has taken on a life of its own.

Dan's family came up with the idea of Dan's Pet Food Pantry: "The way the world is… people have enough trouble feeding themselves, and then they’re worried about feeding their animals."

Dan's Pet Food Pantry is located at the city of Great Falls Animal Shelter and serves as a resource for pet owners experiencing financial difficulties. The pantry is stocked with both wet and dry foods for cats and dogs.

Nora said , "We just want people to know they can come here if they need help."

Anyone in need can access the pantry to help feed their pets during tough times, no questions asked.

"We want people to know you don't have to choose between getting food for yourself or your animal," city of Great Falls Animal Shelter Community Relations Specialist Joseph Parchen explains.

During this time of year, the demand for pet food surges. According to Parchen, the need has increased significantly, and supplies have started to dwindle.

"This time of year, our needs go through the roof," Parchen explains.

The shelter relies heavily on community donations to keep the pantry stocked and operational. They are always looking for food, everything from puppy food to senior food, wet food to dry food. They are also always in need of towels, blankets, and toys.

Dan's big heart for animals continues to help people and pets throughout the Great Falls community.

"It's such a nice way for us to remember him, knowing that this is what he enjoyed. It's so nice to be able to support the community," said Nora.

If you can help with donations for Dan's Pet Food Pantry, or have any questions, call the shelter at 406-454-2276 or drop them off at 1010 25th Avenue NE in Great Falls.