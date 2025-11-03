PAWS Of Chinook presents Pets Of The Week: Lloyd and Sasha!

Lloyd (black and tan) is a super sweet mixed breed pup. He is approximately 4 months old, current on vaccinations, neutered, microchipped and ready for his forever! He is smart, gentle, loves other dogs and friendly to everyone he meets. This boy is the whole package!

Sasha is a gorgeous 4.5 year old Husky. She is spayed, current on vaccinations, and microchipped. Sasha is currently living with a foster family who report that she is absolutely ready for a loyal family of her own. She gets along great with other dogs (please, no cats), loves walks and snuggles and can't wait to display her iconic vocal talents.

For information about adopting, volunteering, fostering, or donating, you can contact PAWS of Chinook here or visit their website.