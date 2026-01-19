GREAT FALLS — The Dedman-Hokanson Animal Shelter in Fort Benton presents our adoptable Pets Of The Week: Penelope and Pretty Lady!

Penelope is a black and white domestic short hair, approximately two years old. She was brought to us by someone who found her and her three one-week old kittens. She was a great mom and when her kittens were weaned we received two more abandoned kittens who she took in and took care of immediately. She is definitely the mama cat at the shelter, loving and cleaning the kittens every day. She is now spayed and looking for her forever home.

Pretty Lady is an orange tabby, approximately four years old. She was found and brought in with her brother who has since passed. She is a very loving and sweet cat but is very shy. She just needs someone who will be patient and let her warm up and then she will be all over them!

For more information about adopting Penelope, Pretty Lady, or any of the available pets, click here to visit their website.