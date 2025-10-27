The Maclean-Cameron Animal Adoption Center in Great Falls presents Pets Of The Week: Tika and Chip Chip!

Tika (Dog) – Tika was originally brought into our center after being seized by the CCSO in a hoarding case. She is a sweet girl who is full of energy and love! She can’t wait to have a fresh start and a loving family.

Chip Chip (Cat) – Chip Chip loves napping, hanging out on your lap, and receiving tons of attention! This boy is extremely gentle and absolutely loves people. If you are looking for a lap cat, Chip Chip is the one for you!

The Maclean-Cameron Animal Adoption Center is at 900 25th Avenue NE. For more information, call 406-727-7387, or click here to visit the website.