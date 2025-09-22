The Great Falls Animal Shelter presents Pets Of The Week: Tira and Cami

Tira is an energetic and loving girl who is looking for an active home that can give her all the love in the world! She is full of fun-loving personality and will never fail to make you smile!

Cami is a sweet and shy girl who is looking for a family that can help build her confidence and trust in humans. She is having a hard time being at our Center and desperately needs the love of a forever family.

The Great Falls Animal Shelter is at 1010 25th Avenue NE. For more information, call 406-454-2276, or click here to visit the website.