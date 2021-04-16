"Scouting For Food" donation drive in Great Falls on Saturday

GREAT FALLS — The 27th annual "Scouting For Food" drive will take place in Great Falls on Saturday, April 17th. Boy Scouts of America members will pick up donations from residents' front porches. People are asked to place donations on their porch before 8 a.m.

Donations will go to the Great Falls Community Food Bank for distribution to people in need. Suggested items are cereal, canned beans(black and green), soup, pasta, rice, peanut butter, and cans of meat, fish, fruit and vegetables. For the volunteers' safety, please do not donate glass items.

While BSA members do their best to pick up all donations, sometimes one is missed. If a donation is not picked up, residents are asked to take their donations to either the Great Falls Community Food Bank at 1620 12th Avenue North during normal hours (7:00am-3:00pm Monday-Friday), or the Boy Scouts Service Center at 820 17th Avenue South (8:00am-5:00pm Monday-Friday) by April 23rd.

The sponsor of this year's Scouting for Food Drive is D.A.Davidson & Co., and the goal is 25,000 pounds of food.

