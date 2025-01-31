Defying the odds: Cow gives birth to triplets in Augusta

One cow in Augusta has defied the odds, with the birth of her identical triplets. “You don’t see that every day in a cow heard, it’s very exciting,” said Eli Wipf, with the Elk Creek Colony.

McKenna Dickey reports - watch:

This was the first time the Elk Creek Colony has seen triplet calves, and it’s an experience they will never forget.

“That’s pretty rare; it's one out of 850,000 for that happen, and that's pretty exciting,” said cow manager, Paul Wipf.

After seeing how small the first calf was, they knew there was probably a second, but they were not expecting three healthy calves.

“I came back in a half an hour [later], she had another one, and I pulled them into the barn and as soon as I got her in the barn, she still leaned down and was having contractions again, but she wasn't making any progress. I had to assist her. The last one was breech, and the first two she had on her own,” said Paul.

The Elk Creek Colony is beaming with pride as they welcome the three new calves to their heard, excited to see how their business continues.

Paul added, “I called the vet this morning, and I asked them how rare it is, and he said it's pretty rare. It's like winning a lottery.”