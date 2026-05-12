One last dance as Bynum school prepares to close

Bynum School has stood as a pillar of its small Montana community for almost a hundred years. Over the decades, enrollment has ebbed from 50 students to 25, then to nine, and now just four. For staff and families, what has always mattered most isn’t the quantity of students—but the quality of their experience.

“Those four little children put on a Christmas program by themselves. They did plays and skits and songs and were up on stage in front of this whole room,” recalled Abby Armstrong, supervising teacher.

Quentin Shores reports - watch the video here:

Bynum school set to close after more than a century

Small class sizes have meant one-on-one attention, unique traditions, and a chance for students to build confidence on stage.

But as numbers dropped lower each year, the end of an era became inevitable, and the school will officially close its doors this spring, making cherished traditions all the more meaningful.

One beloved tradition—beginning every day with music and dance—dates back almost to the school’s founding. From raising the American flag to thumbing through old vinyl records for the day’s first song, students and teachers shared a ritual that launched the school day with joy and connection.

“For a young boy who was terribly shy, that was—well, it was a broad education,” reflected Paul Rice, board chair. “One of the huge advantages is when you’re in a multi-grade classroom.”

Still, Bynum has felt the pressures common in rural America: families moving, jobs changing, students graduating and aging out, and the challenges of long bus rides or transferring to other districts.

With only two students signed up for the coming school year, civic leaders made the tough decision to close.

“It's like anywhere else. I mean, families move away, families get divorced… kids move because of that. We graduate eighth graders and they go on to high school. All of those things affect our population,” said Armstrong.

Out of these bittersweet circumstances comes a final celebration, born out of alumni love.

“The school being done and losing the kids and not being able to keep the school going. It's important to get the community back together, to have a final dance,” said Bynum alumna Kaydance Richem.

On Friday, May 15th, from 6 pm to 9 pm, Bynum School will host one last dance. Alumni, parents, staff, and anyone connected to almost a century of community tradition are welcome.

Bynum School

The evening will be filled with music from a collection of old vinyl records and the familiar songs that have echoed through the school’s halls for generations.

It’s a goodbye filled with memories, laughter, and a final chance to celebrate what made Bynum Elementary special.