Havre child makes a huge difference for PAWS of Chinook animal shelter

A fourth grader from Havre is demonstrating what it means to care for animals and give back at the same time. It all started five years ago when Ellen Crawford and her family met a special dog named Wally at the PAWS of Chinook animal shelter. Wally was battling severe health issues and had a difficult past.

Here's the story:

Havre 9-year-old makes a huge difference for PAWS of Chinook animal shelter

Alyssa Crawford, Ellen's mom, explains, "We went to visit the shelter one day, and she just fell in love. She said no animal should ever have to live in a shelter. We would visit Wally and read books to him. She asked, 'Mom, what can we do to raise funds for the shelter?' So, we decided to sell dog treats and dog toys. That’s how it all started."

Since that day, Ellen has channeled her deep love and compassion for animals into action, coming up with new fundraisers every few months. This holiday season, she sold dozens of stockings filled with treats for the shelter's dogs. Inspired by Wally, Ellen has raised thousands of dollars for PAWS of Chinook.

She dreams of one day opening her own shelter. "The goal is to have a shelter connected to her vet service, so she can help all the animals that come into the shelter and ensure they receive the care they need in loving homes," Crawford explains.

Ellen's family also helped build signs for the Rescue Rack, a thrift store that opened on February 21st, 2025 to raise funds for the shelter. The Rescue Rack is located at the former site of Havre's Helping Haven. Alyssa Hewitt, President of PAWS of Chinook, shares, "We want the signs to be a constant reminder that every donation, purchase, or gift supports animals like Leah and many others. We want people to know that when they shop here, they are making a difference."

The Rescue Rack serves as a central hub for community events such as dog adoptions and spay/neuter clinics. It has been an excellent source of revenue for the shelter, allowing the small staff to focus more on caring for the animals rather than fundraising. Hewitt adds, "Even if you don't have a dog or cat at home, every time you shop here, you're helping them. Plus, you get something for yourself—we have great stuff!"

The Rescue Rack also features Peach's Pet Pantry, which offers dog and cat food, as well as items like leashes, collars, and litter. For those struggling to afford pet food, the pantry provides free supplies to ensure no animal goes hungry. "We don't want anyone to lose their pets because they can't afford to feed them," Hewitt explains.

The PAWS of Chinook is also honoring former employee Dixie Schroeder, who tragically passed away on May 7th. "Dixie was a passionate animal lover and a wonderful employee, friend, and animal handler," Hewitt says. Throughout her life, Dixie rescued abandoned animals and provided them with safe havens while searching for permanent homes.

In her memory, the shelter is raising funds for the Dixie Schroeder Scholarship Fund, which will launch in 2026. The scholarship aims to support students pursuing degrees in animal welfare, veterinary medicine, rescue, shelter work, or related fields. "Dixie's legacy will live on through this scholarship," Hewitt affirms.

To support the PAWS of Chinook, shop at the Rescue Rack at 615 1st St. W Suite B in Havre or contact them through their website.