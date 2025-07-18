Trending News (Friday, July 18, 2025)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER: Sunny and pleasant. High temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s on the Hi-Line, low to mid 80s in central Montana and mid to upper 80s in the Helena area.

Wonderful weather to wrap up the workweek- Friday, July 18

TRENDING TODAY:

Cut Bank teen recovering from devastating fireworks injury. Click here.

Montana sisters create books for children. Click here.

Grizzly bear shot after charging a man in Montana. Click here.

Carnival in Great Falls benefits Toys For Tots. Click here.

ICE detainees are being held at the Cascade County Detention Center. Click here.

COMING UP:

CARNIVAL

Dreamland Carnival will be in Great Falls from July 16 through July 20 at 3028 10th Avenue South. The carnival is a fundraiser for Toys For Tots. Admission is free; wristbands are $35. The carnival will feature rides, games, and food. It will open at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday; and at 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. For more information, call Toys For Tots at 406-781-4527, or click here.

AUGUSTA MUSEUM AND COMMUNITY GARAGE SALES

July 19 from 9am-2pm, Paper Maps and QR code for Google Map at the Augusta Museum. Museum is holding a sale in preparation for a move to a new location. They are also the starting point for a horde of Augusta area garage sales. For more information call 406-941-0251.

BENEFIT FOR TY MALEK

Benefit Auction to help Ty Malek with medical expenses Sunday July 20, 2025 @ the North 40 Tavern, Bar & Lounge 2:00 PM. 4300 North Star Blvd Great Falls. Auction, 50/50, Raffle Tickets, cornhole tourney & food donated by Clark & Lewis. Come out and help support Ty & Tami! For more information call 406-315-2018.

DISABILITY CELEBRATION

Great Falls ADA and Disability Celebration Picnic on Monday July 21 , from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will be at Elks Riverside Park. Food, games, and fun. We will also have a table set up with great resources. Please bring a lawn chair as seating is limited. RSVP to Shyla Patera at 406-452-9834 ext #9, or spatera@ncils.org. Event is organized by North Central Independent Living Services Inc. and Disability Rights Montana.

Here is today's joke of the day! Share with your friends: Why don't skeletons fight with each other? Because they don't have the guts.

Email your best joke to montanathismorning@krtv.com.