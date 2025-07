Dreamland Carnival will be in Great Falls from Wednesday, July 16, through Sunday, July 20, at 3028 10th Avenue South.

The carnival will feature rides, games, and food.

It will open at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday; and at 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The carnival is a fundraiser for Toys For Tots. Admission is free; wristbands are $35.

For more information, call Toys For Tots at 406-781-4527, or click here.