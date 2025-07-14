Trending News (Monday, July 14, 2025)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER: Mostly sunny during the morning, with increasing clouds throughout the afternoon and evening. Showers and thunderstorms will start to develop during the afternoon and evening, mainly on the Hi-Line. The showers and thunderstorms slowly work their way south into the nighttime hours. Daytime highs in the 70s and 80s on the Hi-Line and low to mid 90s across central Montana. Increasing winds shifting from the southwest to northwest with wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph gusting to 40 mph.

TRENDING TODAY:

Police investigating overnight shooting in Great Falls. Click here.

Amidst North American Indian Days celebration, family seeks justice for murdered woman. Click here.

City of Great Falls explains increase in utility rates. Click here.

Great Falls church's 'Serve Day' helps Alliance For Youth. Click here.

Grizzly bear carcass found in Yellowstone sparks concern over ‘Raspberry’. Click here.

COMING UP:

CARNIVAL

Dreamland Carnival will be in Great Falls from July 16 through July 20 at 3028 10th Avenue South. The carnival is a fundraiser for Toys For Tots. Admission is free; wristbands are $35. The carnival will feature rides, games, and food. For more information, call Toys For Tots at 406-781-4527, or click here.

DISABILITY CELEBRATION

Great Falls ADA and Disability Celebration Picnic on Monday July 21, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will be at Elks Riverside Park. Food, games, and fun. We will also have a table set up with great resources. Please bring a lawn chair as seating is limited. RSVP to Shyla Patera at 406-452-9834 ext #9, or spatera@ncils.org. Event is organized by North Central Independent Living Services Inc. and Disability Rights Montana.