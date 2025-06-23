Trending News (Monday, June 23, 2025)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER:

Mainly sunny. A few afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Daytime highs in the mid to upper 60s and low 70s.

TRENDING TODAY:

Operation Midnight Hammer: What we know about US strikes on Iran's nuclear sites. Click here.

New fees for international flights at Great Falls airport. Click here.

Updates planned for 10th Street Bridge and River's Edge Trail. Click here.

Homeowner talks about bear activity near Belt. Click here.

COMING UP:

DOG SHOW

Come enjoy the All Breed Dog Show from June 26 - June 29 at the Four Seasons Arena. Featuring FAST CAT, ATT Jumpers, along with vendors for both humans and dogs. Free Admission, Free Parking. All four days starting at 8 am. For more information, call 406-868-1170.

FORT BENTON SUMMER CELEBRATION

This year's event runs from June 27-29. It will feature live music, food vendors, face-painting, art and artists, crafts vendors, sidewalk chalk art, car show, a street dance, and much more. Click here for the full schedule.

WALK TO DEFEAT ALS

The event will be on June 28, 2025 at West Bank Park in Great Falls. Registration starts at 11:30am, the walk begins at noon. Create a team, join a team or join as an individual to collect donations. Donations are welcomed and go straight to ALS Association to help research. Click here for more information; click here to register.