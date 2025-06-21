The Great Falls City Commission approved two infrastructure upgrades: one that will update and enhance the 10th Street walking bridge, and the other that will repair a portion of the River’s Edge Trail. The motions mark significant milestones for Preservation Cascade, the nonprofit spearheading the bridge renovation, and the River’s Edge Trail Foundation, which champions trail improvements along the Missouri River.

BRIANNA JUNEAU REPORTS - WATCH:

Updates planned for 10th Street Bridge and River's Edge Trail

City Commissioners approved a $126,888 contract to Smith River Construction during their June 3rd meeting for the 10th Street Bridge remodel.

Originally completed in 1920 and listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the 10th Street Bridge has focused on a number of restoration projects to preserve it and keep it accessable to the public. Efforts have included structural stabilization, lighting installations, and cosmentic upgrades – turning the former traffic bridge into a pedestrian venue.

The approved project includes repairing or updating the south entrance with new concrete slabs, walls, and guard rails and demolishing the top layers of asphalt.

“There unfortunately been a lot of original buildings in Great Falls taken down to build newer,” explained Bill Bronson, Preservation Cascade President. “Probably in the last 30 or so years there's been more of a desire to say no. If they can still be maintained, let's do it. Let's keep them up and allow them to be sort of a bridge from one part of our history to where we are today.”

The project is being funded by Preservation Cascade, Inc. and will start sometime this summer and be completed before the fall.

Bronson added, “It’s a part of Great Falls and we want to make sure it stays.”

The second project, backed by the River’s Edge Trail Foundation will update the trail between the Central Ave West Bridge up to the road by the Electric City Water Park. This is a part of a larger project in the works that will construct a riverside trail connector between the Central Ave West bridge and Broadwater Bay near MacKenzie River Pizza.

“It’s a huge safety improvement for people going up and down the river.” Said Bruce Pollington, the Rivers Edge Trail Foundation President.

Access from this part of the trail to Broadwater Bay is currently directly inaccessible because of the busy road. Pedestrians wishing to walk have to walk around the Electric City Water Park and near the Police Station and Applebee’s to access the other side – this project will fix that problem.

Pollington added, “It's the biggest, most complicated project we've done. But i have been waiting for this for 30 years.”

For now, the most recent project approved through the City Commission will begin this summer in July and will also be completed by Fall.

The project was reviewed and partially funded by the Rivers Edge Trail Foundation, costing a total of $145,593. This follows their 2014 maintenance plan to maintain and upkeep the trail system. TD&H Engineering provided design services.

These investments demonstrate a shared vision among city officials, programs, and local businesses to upkeep Great Falls and its infrastructure.

